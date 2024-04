Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 23 aprile 2024) (Adnkronos) - BEIJING,- Media OutReach Newswire - 23 AprilCorp Ltd. (CRCC, or "the Company") is proud to announce significant achievements in. With RMB 65.2 billion in national fixed-asset investments in thesector during January and February, up by 9.5% year-on-year, the Company has set a rapid pace and injected vitality into. A Multifaceted Triumph Unfolding in Harmony CRCC underscored its commitment to project schedules and efficiency after Chinese New Year, swiftly returning to work on 138 sites across 40 projects. The commissioning and operation of the Xinjiang Jiangjunmiao to Naomaohuand the Chizhou to ...