Downton Abbey | Imelda Staunton potrebbe non far parte del cast

Downton Abbey

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

Fonte : movieplayer
Downton Abbey, Imelda Staunton potrebbe non far parte del cast (Di mercoledì 10 aprile 2024) La star di Harry Potter e The Crown potrebbe non far parte del nuovo lungometraggio di Downton Abbey. Imelda Staunton potrebbe non far parte del cast del nuovo film di Downton Abbey nel ruolo di Lady Maud Bagshaw, personaggio interpretato nei primi due lungometraggi. Il motivo dell'assenza dell'attrice sarebbe il suo impegno nella produzione teatrale londinese 'Hello Dolly!', nella quale reciterà proprio mentre le riprese si svolgeranno nel periodo estivo. Nel cast tornerà sicuramente il marito, Jim Carter, che interpreta Charles Carson, insieme a Hugh Bonneville nei panni del Conte di Grantham. La notizia è stata diffusa dal The Sun, che prevede grande delusione tra gli ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer
  • Downton Abbey

    | Articolo originale scritto da MisterMovie.it - www.mistermovie.it | Mister Movie La rinomata serie televisiva “Downton Abbey” tornerà per un’ultima uscita cinematografica, come annunciato dalla ... (mistermovie)

  • Downton Abbey

    Il terzo film di Downton Abbey è realtà, la conferma arriva direttamente da uno degli attori del cast Direttamente una delle star di Downton Abbey conferma che il terzo film della saga, di cui si ... (tuttotek)

  • Downton Abbey

    L'attrice Imelda Staunton ha confermato che verrà girato un terzo film ispirato alla serie cult inglese, e che, probabilmente, sarà l'ultimo (vanityfair)

Lily James shares snaps from inside her VERY lavish birthday dinner at London's 'most exclusive private members' club' with her pals Gemma Chan and Dynamo - Lily James celebrated her 35th birthday with her nearest and dearest with a boozy evening at the 'world's most exclusive' private members club in London on Friday.dailymail.co.uk

Downton Abbey star will be missing from the third film - Imelda Staunton will be absent from the upcoming Downton Abbey film as the period drama undergoes some cast changes.evoke.ie

Big screen’s biggest blunders as car appears in Braveheart & Del Boy’s van in The Eagle Has Landed – now watch them all - POT POURRI, Rodders, did Del Boy really fight against the Nazis Hawk-eyed viewers of World War Two flick The Eagle Has Landed reckon he may have taken on Hitler. The film tells the story of a ...thesun.co.uk

Video di Tendenza
Video Downton Abbey
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.