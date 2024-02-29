LIVE Arnaldi-Shelton 1-1 | ATP Acapulco 2024 in DIRETTA | iniziato il match

(Di giovedì 29 febbraio 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LALADI COBOLLI-TSITSIPAS (2°DALL’1.00) 15-0 L’azzurro non riesce a controllare la risposta di dritto. 1-1 Gioco: termina in rete la risposta dell’americano su un servizio atterrato negli ultimi centimetri utili. Seconda 40-30non trova il giusto timing sulla palla, steccando la risposta. Seconda 30-30 Si stampa sul nastro l’accelerazione lungolinea dell’italiano. 30-15si apre il campo con il servizio ad uscire, ma sbaglia la direzione del dritto. Il ligure è quindi costretto a giocare due colpi in più chiudendo con lo smash. 15-15 Prima vincente per l’azzurro. 0-15ribalta l’inerzia dello scambio con un dritto inside-out, chiudendo con il ...

Ben Shelton vs Matteo Arnaldi Prediction, Weather and LIVE Streaming Details of 2024 Acapulco Open Clash: Confident Italian a Huge Threat For Shelton: Matteo Arnaldi and Ben Shelton will square off in a cracking second-round contest at the 2024 Acapulco Open. The SportsRush’s prediction for Ben Shelton vs Matteo Arnaldi favours Shelton to win in ...thesportsrush

Tennis, ATP Acapulco, Arnaldi e Cobolli cercano un'altra impresa, quote da ribaltare contro Shelton e Tsitsipas: Come riporta AgiproNews, Sinner non è l'unico a portare in alto il tennis italiano nel mondo. Matteo Arnaldi e Flavio Cobolli hanno ribaltato i pronostici contro Fritz e Auger-Aliassime e vogliono ...napolimagazine

Arnaldi-Shelton ad Acapulco: orario, dove vederla in tv e in streaming: La sfida tra l’italiano Matteo Arnaldi e lo statunitense Ben Shelton sarà visibile in diretta televisiva su Sky Sport Uno (201) e Sky Sport Tennis (205). Incontro sarà visibile in streaming su SkyGo, ...corrieredellosport