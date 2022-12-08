Election: Reese Witherspoon star e produttrice del sequel Tracy Can't Win (Di giovedì 8 dicembre 2022) Reese Witherspoon riprenderà il ruolo avuto nel film Election in occasione del sequel, intitolato Tracy Flick Can't Win, di cui sarà anche produttrice. Reese Witherspoon sarà la protagonista del sequel di Election, film che si intitolerà Tracy Flick Can't Win. L'attrice era stata la star della commedia uscita nelle sale nel 1999 nelle sale e il nuovo progetto sarà realizzato per Paramount+. Alexander Payne sarà regista e sceneggiatore, insieme a Jim Taylor, del secondo capitolo della storia. Reese Witherspoon riprenderà la parte di Tracy, una studentessa ostacolata dal suo insegnante (Matthew Broderick) nella corsa verso l'elezione come ...Leggi su movieplayer
