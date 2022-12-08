Spara alle stelle in Call of Duty: Mobile - Stagione 11: Ultimate ...Vactidy Blitz V8 RecensioneCiclista travolto da un “Folle”, il video scioccante!BLOOD BOWL 3: AL VIA I PREORDINIYLands si aggiorna con l'update 1.11GTA Online: miglioramenti in arrivoTOWER OF FANTASY - MIRAFLEUR MOONSHADE in arrivo a DicembreGTFO cresce con ALT://Rundown 2.0 InfectionVALORANT - Patch 5.12 e Beta di Partita RapidaNUOVI COLORI DEL CONTROLLER REVOLUTION X PROUltime Blog

Election | Reese Witherspoon star e produttrice del sequel Tracy Can' t Win

Election Reese
Election: Reese Witherspoon star e produttrice del sequel Tracy Can't Win (Di giovedì 8 dicembre 2022) Reese Witherspoon riprenderà il ruolo avuto nel film Election in occasione del sequel, intitolato Tracy Flick Can't Win, di cui sarà anche produttrice. Reese Witherspoon sarà la protagonista del sequel di Election, film che si intitolerà Tracy Flick Can't Win. L'attrice era stata la star della commedia uscita nelle sale nel 1999 nelle sale e il nuovo progetto sarà realizzato per Paramount+. Alexander Payne sarà regista e sceneggiatore, insieme a Jim Taylor, del secondo capitolo della storia. Reese Witherspoon riprenderà la parte di Tracy, una studentessa ostacolata dal suo insegnante (Matthew Broderick) nella corsa verso l'elezione come ...
Reese Witherspoon riprenderà il ruolo avuto nel film Election in occasione del sequel, intitolato Tracy Flick Can't Win, di cui sarà anche produttrice.

Reese Witherspoon Set to Return in Election Sequel Tracy Flick Can't Win

More than two decades later, Election is getting a sequel. Variety reports that a follow-up to Election is now in development for a release straight to streaming on Paramount+. The film will bring ...
