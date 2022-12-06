NVIDIA | ITNS NovembreKingston - a Natale il 40% degli italiani sceglie la tecnologiaiRobot: un milione e mezzo di Roomba venduti in ItaliaCLASH: ARTIFACTS OF CHAOS, UNA DEMO ESCLUSIVA SU XBOXProscenic T22 RecensioneRudy Zerbi : ho scoperto chi era il mio vero padre a 30 anniAl GF Vip Pamela Prati contro Wilma Goich e Patrizia RossettiDevolo Mesh WiFi 2 Multiroom RecensionePrimo sguardo della key art di Star Wars Jedi: SurvivorLe ultime su Project LUltime Blog

Milence charging network accelerates Europe' s shift to fossil-free road transport

Milence charging
Milence charging network accelerates Europe's shift to fossil-free road transport (Di martedì 6 dicembre 2022) CEO Anja van Niersen: Europe can become world leading in battery-electric trucking within five years AMSTERDAM, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Commercial Vehicle charging Europe, the joint venture formed by the Volvo Group, Daimler Truck, and TRATON GROUP, begins operating under the brand name Milence. Rolling out Europe's first large-scale public charging network for heavy-duty trucks and coaches, Milence will initially focus on charging locations in the Netherlands, Germany, France, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Norway, and Sweden. With half a billion euros in initial funding, Milence can begin a rapid expansion to support and accelerate the transition to zero-emission heavy-duty vehicles in Europe and offer ...
