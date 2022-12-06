Milence charging network accelerates Europe' s shift to fossil-free road transport

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 6 dicembre 2022) CEO Anja van Niersen:can become world leading in battery-electric trucking within five years AMSTERDAM, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/Commercial Vehicle, the joint venture formed by the Volvo Group, Daimler Truck, and TRATON GROUP, begins operating under the brand name. Rolling out's first large-scale publicfor heavy-duty trucks and coaches,will initially focus onlocations in the Netherlands, Germany, France, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Norway, and Sweden. With half a billion euros in initial funding,can begin a rapid expansion to support and accelerate the transition to zero-emission heavy-duty vehicles inand offer ...