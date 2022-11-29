Rocco Giocattoli lancia i nuovi giochi da tavolo della linea Giocoro’Idee regalo per un Natale tecnologicoYu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL supera i 50 milioni di downloadFINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION | Launch TrailerModella curvy Ariella Nyssa in bikini ... Più crateri sul tuo c**o ...Mary McDaniel e Nathan Drumm : Divorzia dal marito e gli trova la ...World of Warcraft: Dragonflight è ora disponibileMILAN GAMES WEEK 2022: L’EDIZIONE PIÙ GRANDE DI SEMPREMicrosoft celebra il Natale con la tecnologia SurfaceITALIAN CUP DI RAINBOW SIX SIEGEUltime Blog

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury, la doppiatrice Yume Miyamoto abbandona la serie (Di martedì 29 novembre 2022) La staff dell’anime Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury ha annunciato in queste ore che Yume Miyamoto, la doppiatrice di Nika Nanaura, sarà sostituita da Haruka Shiraishi a causa della sua temporanea pausa. La nuova doppiatrice inizierà a dare voce al personaggio a partire dal 10° episodio, la cui messa in onda è prevista per l’11 dicembre 2022. L’agenzia di doppiatori di Miyamoto, Himawari Theatre Group, ha annunciato a metà di questo mese che la doppiatrice non sta bene dalla fine di ottobre 2022 e che per il momento darà priorità alle cure. Haruka Shiraishi è nata l’8 aprile 1995. La 27enne ha interpretato i ruoli principali di Asirpa in Golden Kamuy e Fumino Furuhashi in We ...
