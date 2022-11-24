CARTOONS ON THE BAY TORNA A L’AQUILA, TRA NOVITA’ PROIEZIONI E ...Kingston: sconti fino al 40% per il Black FridayBenvenuti alla Dragon House, la casa degli avventurieri di World of ...FREUD’S BONES ARRIVA OGGI SU NINTENDO SWITCHGODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE - aggiornamento LIGHT OF HEROSin Kiske del Season Pass 2 di Guilty Gear -Strive- è disponibileMetal: Hellsinger vince il premio ‘Best Audio’ ai Golden Joystick ...Con l’arrivo Black Friday si moltiplicano le offerte imperdibili di ...Il Black Friday di Proscenic: in offerta gli alleati per una pulizia ...Gungrave G.O.R.E RecensioneUltime Blog

At CIIE opening, Trina Solar chairman Gao talks about path to net zero emissions (Di giovedì 24 novembre 2022) SHANGHAI, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/

The Hongqiao International opening-up Hub is becoming an important staging post for allocating high-end global resources and a bridge linking international and domestic markets, says Gao Jifan, chairman of the international photovoltaics leader Trina Solar. Gao made the remarks in a video message to the Hongqiao International opening-up Hub Building Forum & HUB Conference, a parallel session of the Hongqiao International Economic Forum, part of the fifth China International Import Expo in Shanghai, which was held from Nov 5 to 10. The forum, held under the theme "Shared future with opening-up", brought together prominent international scholars and industry leaders for a robust discussion that focused on building a hub to bridge domestic and ...
The 5th China International Import Expo posts fruitful results

The e - CIIE 2022, a digital platform new to the expo, drew 368 companies from the intelligent ... A new exhibition area was set up this year to demonstrate China's opening - up achievements over the ...

Yatsen Global Showcases Galenic and EVE LOM at 5th CIIE

Yatsen Global announced that it will attend the 6 th CIIE in 2023 and signed contracts at the opening ceremony, making it the first exhibitor to enter into a strategic partnership during the event. ...

China's committed opening-up and prospect for BRI countries

Scheduled against the backdrop of COVID-19, the CIIE showcases China's confidence and its bright economic prospects. No other event in the world provides a better stage with such scale and influence ...
