Sony: aperti i pre-ordini del monitor “INZONE” M3Cyberpunk: Edgerunners riceve una nomination ai The Game Awards 2022Al via FIFA World Cup Daily by HisenseLG LANCIA IL TORNEO LG ULTRAGEAR EU SERVER CLASHIn ospedale dopo il sushi : 12 ricoverati a TarantoParma : Il piccolo Enrico morto dopo il ricovero in ospedaleActive Pack per Meta Quest 2 - Regala il benessere invernaleIL PROSSIMO RAINBOW SIX JÖNKÖPING MAJOR INIZIA IL 21 NOVEMBREX-Plane 12 - trailer e rilascio a DicembrePentiment disponibile su Xbox Game PassUltime Blog

Soaring to 2nd in the Market | Hisense Hits Historical High in the Global TV Shipments

Soaring 2nd
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Soaring to 2nd in the Market, Hisense Hits Historical High in the Global TV Shipments (Di mercoledì 16 novembre 2022) QINGDAO, China, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 On November 15, data from the Market research institute AVC Revo shows the Global Shipments of Hisense TV from January to October reached 19.6 million, with a year-on-year growth rate of 18%. This record sales position Hisense the 2nd in the Global Market, a Historical High in the brand's history, and demonstrate its increasingly essential role in the home appliance industry under challenging times. Thriving through turbulence: Unpacking Hisense Outstanding Growth in 2022  In 2022, the world economy is growing at a stagnated pace. High and persistent inflation worldwide continues to erode consumer purchasing power and appetite. In terms of the ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Soaring to 2nd in the Market, Hisense Hits Historical High in the Global TV Shipments

QINGDAO, China, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 15, data from the market research institute AVC Revo shows the global shipments of Hisense ...

2nd day of UC academic worker strike; largest work stoppage in university history

The average current pay is about $24,000 annually for student employees across the University of California system. They are seeking minimum annual base salaries of $54,000.
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Soaring 2nd
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Soaring 2nd Soaring Market Hisense Hits Historical