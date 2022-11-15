ADO E-Bike x Yvonne LI 2022: A journey in the Pursuit of Excellence (Di martedì 15 novembre 2022) - KARLSRUHE, Germany, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/
On 12 November 2022, ADO (A DECE OASIS) E-Bike held an ambassador launch event at Sportzentrum Eggenstein in Karlsruhe, Germany, and officially announced the world badminton player Yvonne Li as the brand ambassador. Yvonne Li has demonstrated the ADO brand vision of "inspiring more potential". With SGS's qualification, the two are promoting the "Low Carbon Travel Project" to refresh ADO E-Bike products' power, break through and pursue Excellence, and protect every ADO cyclist together. Challenges and Breakthroughs are Constantly Improving ADO Products for a Better Riding Experience Currently, Yvonne is the No.1 female singles badminton player in Germany. Yvonne Li said, "My goal is ...
ADO E - Bike x Yvonne LI 2022: A journey in the Pursuit of ExcellenceYvonne Li's attitude of "Challenge, breakthrough, and pursuit of excellence" resonates with ADO E - Bike. ADO E - BIKE has built the ADO E - BIKE QTL Laboratory with SGS. ADO is focusing on quality ...
