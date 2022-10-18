Sasol, ArcelorMittal South Africa partner to decarbonise and reindustrialise Vaal, Saldanha through green hydrogen (Di martedì 18 ottobre 2022) JOHANNESBURG, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Sasol and ArcelorMittal South Africa have announced a partnership to develop carbon capture technology to produce sustainable fuels and chemicals, and green steel production through green hydrogen and derivatives. Under a joint development agreement (JDA), they will advance studies into two potential projects: the Saldanha green hydrogen and derivatives study which will explore the region's potential as an export hub for green hydrogen and derivatives, as well as green steel production; and the Vaal carbon capture and utilisation (CCU) study to use renewable electricity and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
