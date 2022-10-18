Sasol | ArcelorMittal South Africa partner to decarbonise and reindustrialise Vaal | Saldanha through green hydrogen

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 18 ottobre 2022) JOHANNESBURG, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/andhave announced aship to develop carbon capture technology to produce sustainable fuels and chemicals, andsteel productionand derivatives. Under a joint development agreement (JDA), they will advance studies into two potential projects: theand derivatives study which will explore the region's potential as an export hub forand derivatives, as well assteel production; and thecarbon capture and utilisation (CCU) study to use renewable electricity and ...