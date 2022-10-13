Golf | Brendan Steele al comando dopo il primo giro allo ZOZO Championship 2022

Leggi su oasport

(Di giovedì 13 ottobre 2022), tappa giapponese di questoscorcio di stagione sul PGA Tour, alc’è uno dei veterani del circuito. Si tratta di Brandon, trentanovenne californiano che guida le danze con il -6 (64 colpi, par 70) nella sua ricerca del quarto successo, con l’ultimo di essi che risale oramai al 2017. Per lui sette birdie e un bogey. Seconda posizione, in una top ten quasi monopolizzata dalle stelle e strisce, per Adam Schenk, che effettua unbogey free in -5 (cinque birdie). Terzi insieme a -4 un illustre veterano, Keegan Bradley, insieme a Matthew NeSmith e a Sam Ryder.: Matt Fitzpatrick difende il titolo all’Andalucia Masters. Sette azzurri impegnati In sesta posizione a ...