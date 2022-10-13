Golf: Brendan Steele al comando dopo il primo giro allo ZOZO Championship 2022 (Di giovedì 13 ottobre 2022) allo ZOZO Championship 2022, tappa giapponese di questo primo scorcio di stagione sul PGA Tour, al comando c’è uno dei veterani del circuito. Si tratta di Brandon Steele, trentanovenne californiano che guida le danze con il -6 (64 colpi, par 70) nella sua ricerca del quarto successo, con l’ultimo di essi che risale oramai al 2017. Per lui sette birdie e un bogey. Seconda posizione, in una top ten quasi monopolizzata dalle stelle e strisce, per Adam Schenk, che effettua un giro bogey free in -5 (cinque birdie). Terzi insieme a -4 un illustre veterano, Keegan Bradley, insieme a Matthew NeSmith e a Sam Ryder. Golf: Matt Fitzpatrick difende il titolo all’Andalucia Masters 2022. Sette azzurri impegnati In sesta posizione a ...Leggi su oasport
golf, Tommaso Perrino vince in Irlanda - Sport - Altri Sport - quotidiano.net... quarta gara del G4D (Golf for the Disabled) disputata al Galgorm Castle GC (par 72) di ... cinque birdie, tre bogey) e ha distaccato nettamente l'irlandese Brendan Lawlor, campione uscente, e l'inglese ...
Golf: al Valero Texas Open 2022 c'è Russell Knox in testa. Male Guido MigliozziDecisamente ampio il gruppo della settima posizione, composto dagli americani Scott Stallings, Luke List, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, Brendan Steele, Peter Uihlein e Austin Somtherman , dall'indiano Anirban Lahiri , dall'australiano Matt Jones, dall'inglese David Skinns e dallo svedese Henrik Norlander . Tutti si trovano a - 4. Non ... Golf: Brendan Steele al comando dopo il primo giro allo ZOZO Championship 2022 OA Sport
Steele takes 1-shot lead at PGA Tour's Zozo Championship“Everybody says if you birdie 18, dinner tastes better,” Steele said. FILE - Brendan Steele hits from the first fairway during the final round of the Memorial golf tournamen on June 5, 2022, in Dublin ...
Brendan Steele leads by one at ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPBrendan Steele finished with four consecutive birdies and shot a 6-under 64 on Thursday to take the first-round lead at the PGA TOUR's ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
Golf BrendanSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Golf Brendan