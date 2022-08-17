Big Thunder Mountain: Bert & Bertie registe del film ispirato all'attrazione dei parchi Disney (Di mercoledì 17 agosto 2022) L'attrazione Big Thunder Mountain diventerà un film prodotto dalla Disney e alla regia del progetto ci saranno Bert &; Bertie. Il film ispirato all'attrazione Big Thunder Mountain, una delle più apprezzate dei parchi Disney, sarà diretto da Bert &; Bertie. Il progetto prodotto da LuckyChap Entertainment e Scott Free sarà uno dei titoli prodotti dallo studio che spera di replicare il successo di Pirati dei Caraibi. Il film di Big Thunder Mountain sarà scritto da Kieran e Michele Mulroney. La fonte di ispirazione del progetto è ...Leggi su movieplayer
After 2 years of engineering since 2020, Geeetech has gained mature ... Big Thunder Mountain: In arrivo il film ispirato all'attrazione dei parchi Disney Nerdmovieproductions
‘Big Thunder Mountain’ Movie in the Works from Disney and ‘Hawkeye’ Duo Bert & BertieHawkeye directors Bert & Bertie are staying in the Disney family. The duo, who helmed three episodes of the Marvel/Disney+ series, have signed on to direct a feature for Disney based on the theme park ...
Margot Robbie teaming up with Disney for movie based on Disneyland rideMargot Robbie is teaming up with Disney for a film based on one of the company's most iconic theme park properties. The Harley Quinn actress is signed up to produce a movie based on Disneyland's ...
