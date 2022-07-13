Glooko Launches Academy™ in Ireland Expanding Availability of Diabetes Medical Education Programme for Healthcare Providers (Di mercoledì 13 luglio 2022) - GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Glooko AB ("Glooko") today announced, in partnership with the Diabetes Technology Network (DTN)/ Association of British Clinical Diabetologists (ABCD), the expansion into Ireland of Academy, the company's online Medical Education Programme for clinicians who treat people with Diabetes. Originally inspired after discussions with the National Health Service England (NHSE) as part of its effort to ensure all Healthcare professionals learn uniformly about technology, the Programme will help clinicians further increase their knowledge and stay current on the ever-growing assortment of new Diabetes technologies. According to the International ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Glooko AB ("Glooko") today announced, in partnership with the Diabetes Technology Network (DTN)/ Association of British Clinical Diabetologists (ABCD), the expansion into Ireland of Academy, the company's online Medical Education Programme for clinicians who treat people with Diabetes. Originally inspired after discussions with the National Health Service England (NHSE) as part of its effort to ensure all Healthcare professionals learn uniformly about technology, the Programme will help clinicians further increase their knowledge and stay current on the ever-growing assortment of new Diabetes technologies. According to the International ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Pubblicità
Glooko Launches Academy™ in Ireland Expanding Availability of Diabetes Medical Education Programme for Healthcare ProvidersGlooko AB ("Glooko") today announced, in partnership with the Diabetes Technology Network (DTN)/ Association of British Clinical Diabetologists (ABCD), the expansion into Ireland of Academy, the ...
Shares of Specialist Advisors Limited are now trading at J P Jenkins Ltd.J P Jenkins Ltd. is pleased to announce that shares of Specialist Advisors Ltd (SA) have been admitted onto its share dealing platform on 12th July 2022. SA is a holding company for its shareholding ...
Glooko LaunchesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Glooko Launches