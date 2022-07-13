Rollerdrome: prezzo di lancio e video sviluppatoriArriva la Platinum Edition di Farming Simulator 22Bowers & Wilkins presenta le nuove cuffie PX7 s2NVIDIA all’Amazon Prime Day con offerte incredibiliKingston rilascia DataTraverler Max Type-A, unità flash USB ad alte ...Francesco Totti e Ilary Blasi : fine del loro matrimonioScioperi trasporto aereo Domenica 17 luglioStampante 3D alimentare: può diventare un elettrodomestico di uso ...Guerra Ucraina : Mykolaiv sotto attacco aereo Incisore Ortur Laser Master 3 : facile e conveniente per tuttiUltime Blog

Glooko Launches Academy™ in Ireland Expanding Availability of Diabetes Medical Education Programme for Healthcare Providers

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glooko AB (Glooko) today announced, in partnership

Glooko AB ("Glooko") today announced, in partnership with the Diabetes Technology Network (DTN)/ Association of British Clinical Diabetologists (ABCD), the expansion into Ireland of Academy, the company's online Medical Education Programme for clinicians who treat people with Diabetes. Originally inspired after discussions with the National Health Service England (NHSE) as part of its effort to ensure all Healthcare professionals learn uniformly about technology, the Programme will help clinicians further increase their knowledge and stay current on the ever-growing assortment of new Diabetes technologies. According to the International ...
