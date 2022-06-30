Traces of bears found in royal palaces of Silla

Leggi su iltempo

(Di giovedì 30 giugno 2022) GYEONGJU, South Korea, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/The Gyeongju National Research Institute of Cultural Heritage released news article series on the 30th about the lifestyles of. In this episode, the article deals with the meaning of bear bones excavated in Wolseong. In terms of domestic archaeological excavation, news coverages related to discovered relics have frequently been reported including excavation of earthenwares, ironwares, and stonewares. However, relics such as animal bones easily decay, which are not usually left intact, although they once existed inside the relics. Hence, organic relics including animal bones were mainly discovered in special environment where bones can be safely protected such as swamps. Also, after extensive amounts of animal bones were discovered inside the layers of sediments of Haeja, a pond surrounding Wolseong, it became ...