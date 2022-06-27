The 6th WIC kicks off in Tianjin (Di lunedì 27 giugno 2022) - Tianjin, China, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The online opening ceremony of the 6th World Intelligence Congress (WIC) cum Summit on Innovative Development was held at National Convention & Exhibition Center (Tianjin) on June 24. Wan Gang, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and president of China Association for Science and Technology, delivered a keynote speech at the opening ceremony. Xiao Yaqing, minister of industry and information technology, Li Xiaohong, president of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, and Li Hongzhong, secretary of CPC Tianjin Committee, gave speeches. Zhang Gong, acting mayor of Tianjin, presided over the event. Wan said China has seen fast development of new-generation artificial intelligence which is characterized
make manufacturing a main driver for the city's development, deepen the reform of the local science and technology management system, and quicken the pace of building a "smart port".
China Matters highlighted the 6th World Intelligence Congress: China's Digital Economy 2.0 - China's Digital Economy and the importance of digitalizing the country's economy.
