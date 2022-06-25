AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door

(Di sabato 25 giugno 2022) Siamo arrivati a quel momento che doveva essere epocale. Il ppvè tra gli eventi a pagamento che hanno venduto più velocemente nella storia, avrà nel mezzo alcuni dei migliori talenti del wrestling mondiale e porterà in dote tantissime sfide interessanti. Questo non significa che sia andato tutto a meraviglia, anzi forse ci ritroviamo con il mese di preparazione più confusionario mai visto in AEW. Ma capiamoci meglio coi pronostici. i i BUY IN KICK OFF i TAG TEAM MATCH Max Caster & Gunn Club vs NJPW Dojo’s Yuya Uemura, Alex Coughlin, Kevin Knight, & The DKC Un buon banco di prova per i ragazzi della AEW, che si trovano davanti certamente parte della cantera della NJPW ma anche atleti che stanno progressivamente crescendo. Coughlin e Uemura ad esempio sono due talenti purissimi che sarà bello veder lottare, seppur in una ...

