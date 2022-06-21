WWE: Seth Rollins afferma di essere migliore di Roman Reigns (Di martedì 21 giugno 2022) Il periodo trascorso da Seth Rollins in federazioni come la Ring Of Honor lo ha certamente aiutato ad affinare il suo talento prima di approdare alla WWE. L’attuale personaggio odioso come heel non manca mai di infastidire i fan. Inoltre, Rollins non fa promo da copione, come invece fa Roman Reigns. Seth, ha affrontato quest’ultimo per il WWE Universal Championship per dare il via alla Royal Rumble. The Visionary ha giocato d’astuzia con Reigns, riportando la gimmick dello Shield per l’incontro, che si è concluso con una squalifica, poiché il Tribal Chief ha soffocato l’avversario senza lasciarlo andare. Seth è solito battere Reigns nei big match, con vittorie su di lui a WrestleMania 31 e a Money in the Bank 2016. Meglio ...Leggi su zonawrestling
I risultati di WWE Hell in a Cell, prestazione magistrale di Cody Rhodes...batte Seth "Freakin" Rollins Cody Rhodes è riuscito a battere per la terza volta consecutiva Seth ... Dove vedere WWE Hell in a Cell Se vi siete persi la diretta, potete guardare Hell in a Cell in ...
Hell in a Cell 2022/ Wrestling WWE, info streaming video tv: Rhodes vs Rollins III... Aj Styles & Liv Morgan oltre all'Hell in a Cell match fra Cody Rhodes e Seth Freakin' Rollins. WRESTLEMANIA 38/ Wrestling WWE, info streaming video tv: prima notte, si comincia! HELL IN A CELL 2022: ... WWE Hell in a Cell 2022, Cody Rhodes batte ancora Seth Rollins Tuttosport
WWE’s Potential Plans For Riddle At SummerSlamRiddle has been having a rough week. First, he lost his opportunity to become Undisputed WWE Universal Champion on SmackDown against Roman Reigns. Then, ...
Seth Rollins Claims He’s Better Than Roman ReignsSeth Rollins’ time in promotions such as Ring Of Honor certainly helped him hone his craft before making his way to WWE. Rollins’ current obnoxious ...
