The Forgiven | Ralph Fiennes e Jessica Chastain nel trailer e poster del thriller

The Forgiven
Ralph Fiennes e Jessica Chastain nel trailer e poster del thriller The Forgiven, firmato da John Michael ...

The Forgiven: Ralph Fiennes e Jessica Chastain nel trailer e poster del thriller (Di venerdì 20 maggio 2022) Ralph Fiennes e Jessica Chastain nel trailer e poster del thriller The Forgiven, firmato da John Michael McDonagh. Vertical Entertainment and Roadside Attractions hanno svelato il trailer di The Forgiven, thriller interpretato dalle star Jessica Chastain e Ralph Fiennes. La regia e la sceneggiatura di The Forgiven sono firmate da John Michael McDonagh. Il progetto è un adattamento del romanzo scritto da Lawrence Osborn che racconta quello che accade a una coppia anglo-americana, ai loro amici e a delle persone che vivono in Marocco dopo un incidente casuale, mentre tutti arrivano in una lussuosa villa nel deserto per un ...
