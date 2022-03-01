Jamie Lee Curtis sta lavorando ad una graphic novel horror (Di martedì 1 marzo 2022) Jamie Lee Curtis debutta nel campo delle graphic novel presentando una storia eco-horror. L’attrice, che ha ricevuto il Leone d’oro a Venezia 2021, presto debutterà alla regia e ha tratto ispirazione da quel film per una storia illustrata insieme alla matita di Karl Stevens. Quando pensiamo al cinema horror è impossibile non riferirsi immediatamente a Jamie Lee Curtis, attrice che ha fatto della saga di Halloween il pilastro della sua carriera. Classe 1958, l’attrice si è cimentata anche in un’altra opera creativa debuttando nel mondo delle graphic novel. Senza mai tradire la sua vena dark, Jamie Lee Curtis sta lavorando ad un prezioso adattamento grafico in vista del ...Leggi su velvetmag
Advertising
massimocacciap1 : '01.DICEMBRE 1997-IL MIO 1° FILM: ??IL DONO DI NICHOLAS??...ECCOMI NEL RUOLO DA FOTOREPORTER DA ATTORE GENERICO ALLE… - lu_pagno_ : La Gabanelli è Jamie Lee Curtis - valeerart : RT @booker186910: @ditonellapiaga elenco di adulti che giocano ai videogames e che non mi sembrano affatto degli sfigati e se per sfigati… - JasLmir : Viola Davis Jamie Lee Curtis Keke Palmer Zendaya - cinemaniaco_fb : ?????????????? Halloween Ends: Jamie Lee Curtis festeggia la fine delle sue riprese con una serie di foto… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Jamie Lee
UnwelcomeUnwelcome - Un film di Jon Wright. Malvagie creature nascoste tra i boschi. Con Hannah John - Kamen, Douglas Booth, Colm Meaney, Jamie - Lee O'Donnell, Niamh Cusack. Horror, Gran Bretagna, ...
Mother Nature: Jamie Lee Curtis scrive una graphic novel eco - horror ed esordisce nella regiaA 63 anni, Jamie Lee Curtis ha l'entusiasmo e la mente di una ragazzina. Non solo (e per fortuna) continua a essere la migliore scream queen di sempre, grazie alla sua illustre presenza nella nuova saga di ...
Mother Nature: Jamie Lee Curtis scrive una graphic novel eco-horror ed esordisce nella regia ComingSoon.it
WZMH Architects unveils sparkbird innovation labAmong projects hitting the market, the Ryerson University Smart Campus Integration and Testing Hub, headed up by WZMH associate principal Jamie Lee, will be the world’s first building that is 100 per ...
Woman in court on shoplifting and driving whilst disqualified chargesA GREENOCK woman tried to obtain a credit note from B&M in the town by fraud by pretending she'd previously bought candles there.
Jamie LeeSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Jamie Lee