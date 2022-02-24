ASUS annuncia la disponibilità di ZenWiFi AX Hybrid (XP4)Web Marketing: 7 Consigli Per Essere Presenti OnlinePhoneRescue per iOS : Come recuperare chat WhatsApp cancellate iPhone ...Ubisoft espande globalmente il network di “Ubisoft La Forge”CARNEVALE 2022: ALL’INSEGNA DELL’INCLUSIONEBattle Beaver Customs crea controller per gaming con stampanti 3D SLS ...THE SANDBOX - SNOOP DOGG VENDE I SUOI AVATARGli Hearthstone Grandmasters 2022 iniziano questo weekendUcraina : Aumentano truppe russe in BielorussiaAppalti pilotati : arrestato sindaco di Berzo DemoUltime Blog

Se ne parlava da tempo e stanotte è diventato ufficiale, Buddy Matthews ha debuttato in AEW. L’ex ...

AEW: Buddy Matthews (Murphy) is All Elite, si è unito subito alla House of Black (Di giovedì 24 febbraio 2022) Se ne parlava da tempo e stanotte è diventato ufficiale, Buddy Matthews ha debuttato in AEW. L’ex Buddy Murphy era free agent dopo il licenziamento dalla WWE della scorsa estate, prima di approdare in AEW ha girato diverse compagnie indipendenti, combattendo anche per la NJPW contro Kazuchida Okada e in MLW recentemente. subito dopo la messa in onda di Dynamite, Tony Khan sui social ha ufficializzato la sua firma. Welcome to @AEW, @SNM Buddy!Buddy Matthews is #AllElite! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/0bWyl5pXTb— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 24, 2022 L’House of Black sempre più forte Durante Dynamite è andato in scena un tag team match tra i Kings of ...
Ennesimo ex atleta WWE debutta questa notte a AEW Dynamite - SPOILER

Un altro grande ex atleta WWE debutta sui ring della compagnia Khan nella notte, dopo che le luci dell'arena si sono spente ...

Buddy Matthews debutta in AEW

Buddy Matthews ha fatto il suo debutto in AEW alleandosi con l’House of Black al termine del loro match. Durante l’ultima puntata di Dynamite l’House of Black ha affrontato PAC e Penta El Zero Miedo ( ...
