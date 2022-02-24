AEW: Buddy Matthews (Murphy) is All Elite, si è unito subito alla House of Black (Di giovedì 24 febbraio 2022) Se ne parlava da tempo e stanotte è diventato ufficiale, Buddy Matthews ha debuttato in AEW. L’ex Buddy Murphy era free agent dopo il licenziamento dalla WWE della scorsa estate, prima di approdare in AEW ha girato diverse compagnie indipendenti, combattendo anche per la NJPW contro Kazuchida Okada e in MLW recentemente. subito dopo la messa in onda di Dynamite, Tony Khan sui social ha ufficializzato la sua firma. Welcome to @AEW, @SNM Buddy!Buddy Matthews is #AllElite! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/0bWyl5pXTb— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 24, 2022 L’House of Black sempre più forte Durante Dynamite è andato in scena un tag team match tra i Kings of ... Leggi su zonawrestling (Di giovedì 24 febbraio 2022) Se ne parlava da tempo e stanotte è diventato ufficiale,ha debuttato in AEW. L’exera free agent dopo il licenziamento dWWE della scorsa estate, prima di approdare in AEW ha girato diverse compagnie indipendenti, combattendo anche per la NJPW contro Kazuchida Okada e in MLW recentemente.dopo la messa in onda di Dynamite, Tony Khan sui social ha ufficializzato la sua firma. Welcome to @AEW, @SNMis #All! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/0bWyl5pXTb— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 24, 2022 L’ofsempre più forte Durante Dynamite è andato in scena un tag team match tra i Kings of ...

Advertising

Zona_Wrestling : #WWE AEW: Buddy Matthews (Murphy) is All Elite, si è unito subito alla House of Black - - TSOWrestling : Buddy arriva e firma con la #AEW #TSOW #TSOS - infoitcultura : AEW: Buddy Matthews possibile nuovo arrivo, potrebbe unirsi alla House Of Black - TSOWrestling : Buddy Matthews ha già il futuro pianificato in #AEW? #TSOS // #TSOW - TSOWrestling : L'ex WWE Buddy Matthews è nei radar della #AEW #TSOS // #TSOW -