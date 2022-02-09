Heidelberg increases operating profitability in third quarter - high order backlog provides strong starting point for coming financial year

Trust diventa partner di Barco ClickShareFar Cry 6 - Joseph: Collasso terzo DLC in arrivoDestiny 2: La Regina dei Sussurri nuovo ViDoc dietro le quinte Safer Internet Day 2022: il contributo di SIE nel creare un ambiente ...The Sims 4 Il Mio Matrimonio Game Pack in arrivoEuropean Chips Act | la posizione di IntelLEGO Technic - nuovo set McLaren Formula 1 Need Games annuncia Leggende Pokémon: Arceus Beats Fit Pro - molte Star protagonisti della campagna Vibey BeatsSESSION PRESENTA UN NUOVO TRAILER COMMUNITY-MADEUltime Blog

strong>Heidelbergstrong>, Germany, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the strong>thirdstrong> ...

In the <strong>thirdstrong> <strong>quarterstrong> of financial year 2021/2022 (October 1 to December 31, 2021), the <strong>orderstrong> situation at <strong>Heidelbergstrong>er Druckmaschinen AG (<strong>Heidelbergstrong>) recovered further still. This and the continuing positive effects from the Group's transformation led to a clear improvement in the <strong>operatingstrong> result, with incoming <strong>orderstrong>s in the <strong>thirdstrong> ...
In the third quarter of financial year 2021/2022 (October 1 to December 31, 2021), the order situation at Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (Heidelberg) recovered further still. This and the continuing ...

In the third quarter of financial year 2021/2022 (October 1 to December 31, 2021), the order situation at Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (Heidelberg) recovered further still. This and the continuing ...
