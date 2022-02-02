Morta Monica Vitti a 90 anni : addio reginaBATTLEFIELD - VIAGGIO VERSO LA STAGIONE 1Andrea Crisanti : 90% di immunizzati, stop al Green pass e ...Fiorello a Sanremo e No Vax: Il braccio va da solo...è il microchip!Geox Stivaletti Uomo U Hallson -50% Sconto e OffertaFrasi su Olocausto : sospesa Whoopi GoldbergMafia e droga in Puglia : 36 arrestiVirginia : Un arresto per i due agenti uccisi in collegeIraq : raid turchi contro PkkRosa Alfieri : Giovane trovata morta nel Napoletano, forse strangolataUltime Blog

Vitro S A sells Cytognos to BD to prioritize the market launch of their new and disruptive Molecular Biology and Anatomic Pathology diagnostic platforms

Vitro sells
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©
Cytognos divestment is a first strategic step aimed at positioning Vitro as a new worldwide diagnostic ...

zazoom
Commenta
Vitro S.A. sells Cytognos to BD to prioritize the market launch of their new and disruptive Molecular Biology and Anatomic Pathology diagnostic platforms (Di mercoledì 2 febbraio 2022) Cytognos divestment is a first strategic step aimed at positioning Vitro as a new worldwide diagnostic player in their key market segments SEVILLE, Spain, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Vitro S.A, (www.Vitro.bio) a privately held company headquartered in Seville, Spain, announced today the sale of Cytognos to Becton Dickinson and Company (BD). Cytognos is a company specializing in flow cytometry solutions for blood cancer diagnosis, minimal residual disease (MRD) detection, and immune monitoring research for hematological diseases. Cytognos' employees joining BD as a result of the acquisition will continue to support employment stability in the Salamanca area in Spain.  Terms of the transaction were not ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Vitro sells

Photorealistic Metaverse Cornerstone.land Sells Out of First Land Drop in Flash Sale

A total of 100 virtual land parcels will be available for sale... at 13:25 Vitro S.A. sells Cytognos to BD to prioritize the market launch of their new and disruptive Molecular Biology and Anatomic ...

Becton Dickinson Strengthens Post-Treatment Monitoring For Blood Cancers With Cytognos Acquisition

Becton, Dickinson and Co (NYSE: BDX) has acquired Cytognos, a unit of Vitro SA, a Spanish diagnostics company that develops, produces, and sells fully integrated reagents, hardware, and software ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Vitro sells
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Vitro sells Vitro sells Cytognos prioritize market