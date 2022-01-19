Come e perché le scommesse hanno avuto successo in ItaliaSysJoker : il super malware che attacca tuttiCovid : Omicron fa meno paura, ma rischio variante più feroce in ...Gli sport su cui scommettere preferiti dagli italianiBrawlhalla Esports Anno 7: più di 1 milione di dollari di montepremiEA - aggiornamento di SPORTS FIFA MobileTaito EGRET II mini aperte le prenotazioniBE COMICS! 2022: APRE LA VENDITA DEI BIGLIETTILEGO presenta il nuovo set LEGO Ideas Il MappamondoCelly presenta quattro nuovi smartwatch e fitness trackerUltime Blog

Shanghai Electric Launches Chinese Language Training Program for Pakistan' s Personnel on Thar Block-1 Integrated Coal Mine and Power Project

Shanghai, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Electric has partnered with Confucius Institute at the ...

Shanghai Electric Launches Chinese Language Training Program for Pakistan's Personnel on Thar Block-1 Integrated Coal Mine and Power Project

Shanghai, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Shanghai Electric has partnered with Confucius Institute at the University of Karachi (CIUK) to launch a new education resource for the Pakistani Personnel of the Thar Block-1 Integrated Coal Mine and Power Project and surrounding communities, as part of a joint initiative to uplift the skill set of Project employees and unlock better career prospects for the students from Pakistan's southern Sindh province. The initiative offers free access to Chinese lessons for Pakistani workers of the Projects and students from Islamkot and nearby towns and villages who will ...
