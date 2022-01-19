Octapharma puts a spotlight on the challenges of managing inhibitors in haemophilia A at the 15th Annual Congress of the European Association for Haemophilia and Allied Disorders (EAHAD) (Di mercoledì 19 gennaio 2022) LACHEN, Switzerland, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The virtual symposium held on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at 18:00 CET, will tell the story of the Rodriguez family and their two sons with Haemophilia A as they navigate the challenges of inhibitor management. The development of inhibitors to replacement factor VIII (FVIII) therapy continues to be a significant concern for people with Haemophilia A and their families. These concerns can be especially significant in families with a history of inhibitor development, who have already experienced the challenges of living with an inhibitor. These include an increased risk of bleeding and reliance on less effective treatments for bleed management. There is therefore a strong interest in minimising the risk of inhibitor ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The virtual symposium held on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at 18:00 CET, will tell the story of the Rodriguez family and their two sons with Haemophilia A as they navigate the challenges of inhibitor management. The development of inhibitors to replacement factor VIII (FVIII) therapy continues to be a significant concern for people with Haemophilia A and their families. These concerns can be especially significant in families with a history of inhibitor development, who have already experienced the challenges of living with an inhibitor. These include an increased risk of bleeding and reliance on less effective treatments for bleed management. There is therefore a strong interest in minimising the risk of inhibitor ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Octapharma putsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Octapharma puts