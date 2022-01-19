Vulcano Tonga: 28.000 bambini colpiti dall’eruzione sottomarina e il ...Gioco illegale, continuano le azioni di contrastoDIETA CHETOGENICA, ECCO PERCHÉ SCEGLIERLA!Terraria - aggiornamento Journey's End disponibile su Nintendo SwitchCome e perché le scommesse hanno avuto successo in ItaliaSysJoker : il super malware che attacca tuttiCovid : Omicron fa meno paura, ma rischio variante più feroce in ...Gli sport su cui scommettere preferiti dagli italianiBrawlhalla Esports Anno 7: più di 1 milione di dollari di montepremiEA - aggiornamento di SPORTS FIFA MobileUltime Blog

Octapharma puts a spotlight on the challenges of managing inhibitors in haemophilia A at the 15th Annual Congress of the European Association for Haemophilia and Allied Disorders EAHAD

LACHEN, Switzerland, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The virtual symposium held on Wednesday, February 2, ...

The virtual symposium held on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at 18:00 CET, will tell the story of the Rodriguez family and their two sons with Haemophilia A as they navigate the challenges of inhibitor management. The development of inhibitors to replacement factor VIII (FVIII) therapy continues to be a significant concern for people with Haemophilia A and their families. These concerns can be especially significant in families with a history of inhibitor development, who have already experienced the challenges of living with an inhibitor. These include an increased risk of bleeding and reliance on less effective treatments for bleed management. There is therefore a strong interest in minimising the risk of inhibitor ...
