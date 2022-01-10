GoodWe rebrands, highlighting the role of smart tech in transforming the future of energy (Di lunedì 10 gennaio 2022) - SUZHOU, China, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/
GoodWe has refreshed its brand in line with the evolution of the global new energy space, emphasizing on collaboration and digitalization. At the core of this new brand identity is GoodWe's commitment to harnessing smart tech to drive the global energy transition and bring about a more sustainable future for all. GoodWe considers technological innovation a key brand pillar, and so both its new logo and the accompanying brand slogan "smart energy Innovator" were rebranded to bring out this high-tech identity. The new logo will be officially launched January 7–8, 2022. Following that, new product designs will incorporate the new logo, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
