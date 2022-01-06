Pursuit: John Cusack ed Emile Hirsch nel trailer del film (Di giovedì 6 gennaio 2022) John Cusack ed Emile Hirsch sono i protagonisti del nuovo thriller intitolato Pursuit, ecco il trailer del lungometraggio in arrivo negli USA il 18 febbraio. Pursuit è il nuovo film con star John Cusack ed Emile Hirsch e il trailer del progetto svela qualche dettaglio del thriller in arrivo nelle sale americane il 18 febbraio. Nel video si assiste infatti allo scambio di messaggi tra un un figlio e suo padre, dando poi spazio a numerose scene d'azione e violenza mentre il giovane cerca di scoprire cosa è successo alla moglie, che è scomparsa. Il lungometraggio Pursuit racconta quello che accade quando uno spietato hacker chiamato Rick Calloway, ...Leggi su movieplayer
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Pursuit John
Goldman Sachs and the International Finance Forum Launch Green Finance Working GroupCo - chaired by John Waldron, President and Chief Operating Officer of Goldman Sachs, and Zhu Xian, ... Research from Goldman Sachs estimates China's pursuit of Net Zero could generate US$16 trillion in ...
DataStax Accelerates Global Growth in Q3 with New Customers Including GrubHub, M&T Bank and Axway and Strong Demand for its Serverless Cloud ......to allow us to grow and provide a great experience for both our restaurants and diners.' - John ... 'We are relentless in our pursuit to help enterprises change their trajectories with engaging and ...
L'anniversario di Trivial Pursuit Tag24 - Radio Cusano Campus
Trailer for action thriller Pursuit starring Emile Hirsch and John CusackLionsgate has released a poster and trailer for Pursuit, the upcoming action thriller which follows a police detective as he searches for a ruthless hacker on a desperate and violent hunt for his ...
John Cusack & Emile Hirsch in Hacker Action Thriller 'Pursuit' TrailerKeep me alive and I will give you names. Lionsgate has revealed an official trailer for an action film titled Pursuit, a new film from genre filmmaker ...
Pursuit JohnSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Pursuit John