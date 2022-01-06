PlayStation VR2: il gaming VR next-gen su PS5CES 22: LG RIDEFINISCE L’HOME ENTERTAINMENT CON LE NUOVE TVApex Legends - “Storie di Frontiera: Gridiron”CES 2022 | Tutte le novità AcerDeath Stranding Director's Cut arriva su PCMSI SVELA NUOVI NOTEBOOK PER GAMER E CREATORBari : scheletro umano ritrovato sul lungomareQuando e come sono nate le sale da gioco in ItaliaCES 2022 | Acer presenta nuovi ChromebookSamsung annuncia nuovi monitorUltime Blog

Pursuit | John Cusack ed Emile Hirsch nel trailer del film

John Cusack ed Emile Hirsch sono i protagonisti del nuovo thriller intitolato Pursuit, ecco il trailer ...

Pursuit: John Cusack ed Emile Hirsch nel trailer del film (Di giovedì 6 gennaio 2022) John Cusack ed Emile Hirsch sono i protagonisti del nuovo thriller intitolato Pursuit, ecco il trailer del lungometraggio in arrivo negli USA il 18 febbraio. Pursuit è il nuovo film con star John Cusack ed Emile Hirsch e il trailer del progetto svela qualche dettaglio del thriller in arrivo nelle sale americane il 18 febbraio. Nel video si assiste infatti allo scambio di messaggi tra un un figlio e suo padre, dando poi spazio a numerose scene d'azione e violenza mentre il giovane cerca di scoprire cosa è successo alla moglie, che è scomparsa. Il lungometraggio Pursuit racconta quello che accade quando uno spietato hacker chiamato Rick Calloway, ...
Trailer for action thriller Pursuit starring Emile Hirsch and John Cusack

Lionsgate has released a poster and trailer for Pursuit, the upcoming action thriller which follows a police detective as he searches for a ruthless hacker on a desperate and violent hunt for his ...

John Cusack & Emile Hirsch in Hacker Action Thriller 'Pursuit' Trailer

Keep me alive and I will give you names. Lionsgate has revealed an official trailer for an action film titled Pursuit, a new film from genre filmmaker ...
