Coronavirus | Djokovic annuncia | ' Giocherò gli Australian Open'

Novak Djokovic difenderà il suo titolo agli Australian Open. Lo ha annunciato lo stesso tennista serbo ...

Coronavirus, Djokovic annuncia: 'Giocherò gli Australian Open' (Di martedì 4 gennaio 2022) Novak Djokovic difenderà il suo titolo agli Australian Open. Lo ha annunciato lo stesso tennista serbo numero uno al mondo, che ha ricevuto un'esenzione medica dalla vaccinazione contro il Covid - 19. ...
Djokovic, che ha vinto nove volte a Melbourne, è sempre stato evasivo sul suo status vaccinale, rifiutandosi di confermare pubblicamente se sia stato vaccinato o meno. Il torneo inizia a Melbourne il ...

Diretta Italia Australia/ Atp Cup 2022 streaming video tv: esordio azzurro! (tennis)

... che ha perso Andrey Rublev " positivo al Coronavirus " e difende il titolo vinto l'anno scorso. La ... visto che le posizioni di Novak Djokovic sono inconciliabili con la sua presenza in Australia); ...
Djokovic heads Down Under after medical exemption

World number one Novak Djokovic said on Tuesday he will defend his Australian Open title at Melbourne Park from 17 January. This followed his medical exemption from getting vaccinated against COVID-19 ...

Teji Mandi Explains: New year, new threats and new responsibilities!

The new year has begun and with that have new hopes and dreams. Some spent their weekend at home while others celebrated to embrace the new year. But most of us entered the new year with a familiar ...
