‘Harry Potter’ Reunion’s Most Shocking Reveal: Emma Watson Almost Quit Playing Hermione Midway Through the Film Series (Di sabato 1 gennaio 2022) It’s impossible to imagine the “Harry Potter” Films without Emma Watson’s indelible performance of Hermione, but the latter half of the Series alMost had to do a dramatic rework as she considered dropping out. Watson and her castmates spoke about her anxieties about the part during the HBO Max special “Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts,” L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.
