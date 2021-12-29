Artmarket.com: Artprice looks back over 2021 auction highlights and the NFT phenomenon (Di mercoledì 29 dicembre 2021) - PARIS, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/
The term 'NFT' has been elected word of the year 2021 (all languages combined) by the Collins English Dictionary. The blockchain technology supporting the existence of NFTs was officially born in 2017, but it is only in the last ten months that it has attracted the general public's attention by inviting itself into the art auction sphere. Today, it seems everyone is talking about NFTs… This new digital market could merge completely with the physical art market; it already represents 8% of global secondary art market auction turnover. However, the two universes might also develop in parallel, with brief forays into each other's territory, the physical world on one side and the metaverse on the other… like Ying and Yang. thierry Ehrmann, CEO and Founder of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Addendum from Artmarket.com concerning the cryptocurrency Artprice Coin in the NFT market
Artmarket.com : ecco perché il mercato dell'arte - attraverso la rivoluzione NFT - godrà di una crescita esponenziale con Artprice
Artmarket.com : Alla vigilia di Art Basel Miami 2021 - la parità di genere nel mercato dell'arte lascia ancora a desiderare : riusciranno gli NFT a cambiare la situazione?
Artmarket.com: Pak Permette a Migliaia di Collezionisti di Comprare Parti di un'Opera il Cui Prezzo Totale Raggiunge i 91,8 Milioni di Dollari Adnkronos
Artmarket.com: Pak Permette a Migliaia di Collezionisti di Comprare Parti di un'Opera il Cui Prezzo Totale Raggiunge i 91,8 Milioni di DollariPARIGI, 15 dicembre 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- L'idea di acquistare un'opera d'arte in modo collettivo risale a molto tempo fa ed è stata presa in considerazione in d ...
