Artmarket com | Artprice looks back over 2021 auction highlights and the NFT phenomenon

- PARIS, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The term 'NFT' has been elected word of the year 2021 (all ...

Artprice looks back over 2021 auction highlights and the NFT phenomenon

The term 'NFT' has been elected word of the year 2021 (all languages combined) by the Collins English Dictionary. The blockchain technology supporting the existence of NFTs was officially born in 2017, but it is only in the last ten months that it has attracted the general public's attention by inviting itself into the art auction sphere. Today, it seems everyone is talking about NFTs… This new digital market could merge completely with the physical art market; it already represents 8% of global secondary art market auction turnover. However, the two universes might also develop in parallel, with brief forays into each other's territory, the physical world on one side and the metaverse on the other… like Ying and Yang. thierry Ehrmann, CEO and Founder of ...
