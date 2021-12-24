CGTN: China-Russia ties - 'a paradigm of international relations in 21st century' (Di venerdì 24 dicembre 2021) - BEIJING, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/
The close ties between China and Russia are becoming even stronger as the two countries jointly brave through unprecedented global challenges, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. The strengthening of bonds can be observed by the Wednesday's virtual meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, where the two leaders called the relations "a paradigm of international relations in the 21st century" and vowed to further enhance them in an all-round manner. 'A model of cooperation in 21st century' During the meeting, Xi highlighted the sound development of bilateral relations and close ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The close ties between China and Russia are becoming even stronger as the two countries jointly brave through unprecedented global challenges, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. The strengthening of bonds can be observed by the Wednesday's virtual meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, where the two leaders called the relations "a paradigm of international relations in the 21st century" and vowed to further enhance them in an all-round manner. 'A model of cooperation in 21st century' During the meeting, Xi highlighted the sound development of bilateral relations and close ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : CGTN China
Cina: indice Csi 300 immobiliare in rialzo di oltre il 4 per cento dopo il crollo di novembreLo riferisce l'emittente cinese "Cgtn", secondo cui il rialzo dei titoli è direttamente proporzionale alla fiducia nel governo di Pechino. Come spiegato dal "China Securities Journal", il Paese ha ...
Accuse alla giornalista CMG Li Jingjing, boomerang per il New York Times... giornalista di China Media Group, che secondo quanto ipotizzato dall'articolo avrebbe cercato di nascondere deliberatamente la propria identità di dipendente di CGTN per raggiungere l'obiettivo di "...
CGTN: China-Russia ties - 'a paradigm of international relations in 21st century'The close ties between China and Russia are becoming even stronger as the two countries jointly brave through unprecedented global challenges, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. The strengthening of bonds ...
China: From follower to leader in the digital economyFrom now on, China will be able to rely on itself to bravely break into "uncharted waters" and explore its own innovative path for global digital governance.
CGTN ChinaSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CGTN China