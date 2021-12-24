CGTN | China-Russia ties - ' a paradigm of international relations in 21st century'

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 24 dicembre 2021) - BEIJING, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/The closebetweenandare becoming even stronger as the two countries jointly brave through unprecedented global challenges, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. The strengthening of bonds can be observed by the Wednesday's virtual meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and hisn counterpart Vladimir Putin, where the two leaders called the"aofin the" and vowed to further enhance them in an all-round manner. 'A model of cooperation in' During the meeting, Xi highlighted the sound development of bilateraland close ...