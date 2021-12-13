Le 5 migliori aziende di sviluppo di iGaming nel mondoCome scegliere le luci da esterno per la casaMatrimonio Haiducii e Miky Falcicchio in Puglia: video delle nozze ...Ravanusa, esplode tubo del metanodotto : 3 morti, 2 donne estratte ...Fitbit Versa 3 Smartwatch per Benessere e Forma Fisica - 30% Sconti e ...NACON: DUE NUOVI TRAILER PER STEELRISING E IL SIGNORE DEGLI ANELLI: ...Strictly Limited Games apre i pre-order per Rising Hell Destiny 2: La Regina dei Sussurri nuovo trailerFrogger in Toy Town: nuova modalità basata sul game show di PeacockSmartphone in Italia: numero di dispositivi superiore alla popolazioneUltime Blog

CGTN | In America | paying taxes is optional if you' re a billionaire

BEIJING, Dec. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American billionaires have been paying tax on just a tiny ...

zazoom
Commenta
CGTN: In America, paying taxes is optional if you're a billionaire (Di lunedì 13 dicembre 2021) BEIJING, Dec. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/

American billionaires have been paying tax on just a tiny fraction of their income, if any at all, at a rate much lower than the average person struggling to live paycheck to paycheck, according to a report published in June by the non-profit investigative news organization ProPublica, based on a vast trove of leaked tax records from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). The report compared the amount of tax paid annually by the richest 25 Americans to their wealth accrual during the same period, as estimated by Forbes magazine. Of a total wealth accumulation of $401 billion, the group collectively paid $13.6 billion in taxes – a dazzling sum that nonetheless translates to a real tax rate of just 3.4 percent. In contrast, the average American ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : CGTN America

CGTN: In America, paying taxes is optional if you're a billionaire

Looks like feudalism, smells like feudalism." https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021 - 06 - 27/In - America - paying - taxes - is - optional - if - you - re - a - billionaire - - 11qGbZzO7cY/index.html ...

CGTN Graphics: How do Americans view U.S. wars?

BEIJING, Dec. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - When America launched combat operations in Afghanistan in the wake of the 9/11 attacks, public support ... https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021 - 11 - 30/Graphics - How ...

CGTN Graphics: How do Americans view U.S. wars?

When America launched combat operations in Afghanistan in the wake of the 9/11 attacks, public support for the ...

CGTN: In America, paying taxes is optional if you're a billionaire

American billionaires have been paying tax on just a tiny fraction of their income, if any at all, at a rate much lower than the average person struggling to live paycheck to paycheck, according to a ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CGTN America
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : CGTN America CGTN America paying taxes optional