CGTN: In America, paying taxes is optional if you're a billionaire
American billionaires have been paying tax on just a tiny fraction of their income, if any at all, at a rate much lower than the average person struggling to live paycheck to paycheck, according to a report published in June by the non-profit investigative news organization ProPublica, based on a vast trove of leaked tax records from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). The report compared the amount of tax paid annually by the richest 25 Americans to their wealth accrual during the same period, as estimated by Forbes magazine. Of a total wealth accumulation of $401 billion, the group collectively paid $13.6 billion in taxes – a dazzling sum that nonetheless translates to a real tax rate of just 3.4 percent. In contrast, the average American ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
