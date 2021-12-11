“Art History / Donnalucata” il progetto di Tiziana Pers, aA29 Project Room (Di sabato 11 dicembre 2021) Tiziana Pers “ART History / Donnalucata”, 2020, stampa su carta cotone Vision montata sudibond, ph. Marcello BocchieriIl rapporto tra l’umano e il non-umano in mostra dal 15 Dicembre al 23 Marzo negli spazi della galleria aA29 Project Room di Caserta CASERTA – Sul molo di Donnalucata nel comune di Scicli in Sicilia, terra recentemente devastata dalla violenza di un clima in veloce cambiamento, l’artista Tiziana Pers ha proposto a un pescatore di consegnarle gli animali che trovava ancora vivi nella rete, per poter fisicamente restituire al mare chi era appena stato sottratto. È il progetto ART History / Donnalucata protagonista dal 15 dicembre 2021 al 23 marzo 2022 ...Leggi su lopinionista
