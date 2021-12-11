NACON: DUE NUOVI TRAILER PER STEELRISING E IL SIGNORE DEGLI ANELLI: ...Strictly Limited Games apre i pre-order per Rising Hell Destiny 2: La Regina dei Sussurri nuovo trailerFrogger in Toy Town: nuova modalità basata sul game show di PeacockSmartphone in Italia: numero di dispositivi superiore alla popolazioneELDEN RING: L'ETÀ DEGLI DEI - LA STORIA DELL'INTERREGNOSPIDER-MAN NO WAY HOME | TUTTI GLI ACCESSORI PER CELEBRARE IL FILMLaser League: World Arena Free to PlayJust Dance 2022 Celebra La Korean WaveTeufel: lanciate le nuove edizioni delle cuffie REAL BLUE NCUltime Blog

Qualche settimana fa abbiamo parlato del Triple Crown Championship, importantissima, storica ...

Another Belt (Di sabato 11 dicembre 2021) Qualche settimana fa abbiamo parlato del Triple Crown Championship, importantissima, storica cintura che rappresenta l’alloro massimo della All Japan Pro Wrestling. Abbiamo visto come è nata, da cosa e perché. Fatto questo, direi che non potevo tirarmi indietro dall’andare ad analizzare anche un’altra compagnia ed il suo passato, la New Japan Pro Wrestling. Già, perché se il Triple Crown Title nasce da qualcosa, significa che qualcosa, prima, nella All Japan Pro Wrestling c’era. L’IWGP Heavyweight Title però, nasce si per un motivo, ma soltanto nel 1983. Prima di questo, che cosa rappresentava il miglior lottatore della compagnia fondata da Antonio Inoki? In realtà non è facile da spiegare. La New Japan Pro Wrestling, proprio come la All Japan Pro Wrestling, nasce nel 1972. Entrambe sono costole della morente Japan Pro Wrestling Alliance ed entrambe, inizialmente, si sono ...
