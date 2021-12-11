Another Belt (Di sabato 11 dicembre 2021) Qualche settimana fa abbiamo parlato del Triple Crown Championship, importantissima, storica cintura che rappresenta l’alloro massimo della All Japan Pro Wrestling. Abbiamo visto come è nata, da cosa e perché. Fatto questo, direi che non potevo tirarmi indietro dall’andare ad analizzare anche un’altra compagnia ed il suo passato, la New Japan Pro Wrestling. Già, perché se il Triple Crown Title nasce da qualcosa, significa che qualcosa, prima, nella All Japan Pro Wrestling c’era. L’IWGP Heavyweight Title però, nasce si per un motivo, ma soltanto nel 1983. Prima di questo, che cosa rappresentava il miglior lottatore della compagnia fondata da Antonio Inoki? In realtà non è facile da spiegare. La New Japan Pro Wrestling, proprio come la All Japan Pro Wrestling, nasce nel 1972. Entrambe sono costole della morente Japan Pro Wrestling Alliance ed entrambe, inizialmente, si sono ...Leggi su zonawrestling
