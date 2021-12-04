League of Legends, Kim “Khan” Dong-ha resta in DWG KIA come streamer (Di sabato 4 dicembre 2021) Il top laner sudcoreano Kim “Khan” Dong-ha sarà uno degli streamer di DWG KIA. Ad annunciarlo è stata la stessa organizzazione di esports, che solo 24 ore prima aveva confermato il ritiro del giocatore dalla scena professionistica. “Assieme a Khan faremo del nostro meglio per realizzare vari contenuti e comunicare con i fan – afferma DWG KIA – Dategli tutto il sostegno di cui ha bisogno”. I fan di League of Legends conoscono bene Khan, che ha disputato otto anni da professionista in LoL. Il suo debutto è avvenuto nell’ottobre 2013 nel team Prime Optimus, per poi passare ad organizzazioni più grandi e famose come T1, FunPlus Phoenix e infine DWG KIA. È entrato a far parte dell’organizzazione della Corea del Sud nel novembre 2020, contribuendo alla ...Leggi su esports247
