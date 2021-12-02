Chanel Lights Up Miami Sky to Celebrate No 5

Leggi su cityroma

(Di giovedì 2 dicembre 2021) Bright idea!kicked off Art Basel 2021 with an over-the-top-fabulous light show at Faena beach inon December 1. Why Keira Knightley Wore Head-to-ToeEvery Day of Quarantine Read article The installation, dubbed No.5 The Right Number, was held in celebration of the 100th birthday of theNo.5 fragrance. It featured symbols inspired bymastermind Gabrielle’s love of talismans, telling the story behind the brand’s notable double C monogram, the camellia flower in the French fashion house’s designs, the significance of the Place Vendome and more. Attendees (including celebs, influencers, editors and art enthusiasts) were treated to the sight of hundreds of drones synchronized to music under a spectacularBeach ...