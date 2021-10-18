Crolla a terra mentre fa jogging : il 37enne Filippo Morando muore ...San Felice del Benaco : padre uccide figlia con un colpo di fucile ...La pubblicità provocatoria sul camion delle onoranze funebri: “Non ...Giochi gratuiti e in saldo per questo fine settimana: Borderlands 3, ...Cosa accade a chi non accetta le nuove condizioni d'uso di WhatsAppIn Spagna i pescatori hanno catturato un enorme pesce luna di oltre 3 ...Seggiolino Auto a Norma : Cosa dice la legge e quale ScegliereLezioni di vita apprese tramite il gioco digitaleAnimal Crossing: New Horizons DirectLEGO Harry Potter compie 20 anni: Neville Paciock ricrea le sue scene ...Ultime Blog

Tsinghua SIGS developed satellite-based carbon emission inversion techniques to investigate the driving forces of global wildfire emission trends

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zheng Bo's team at the Institute of Environment and ...

Zheng Bo's team at the Institute of Environment and Ecology, Tsinghua Shenzhen International Graduate School (SIGS), has developed a novel atmospheric inversion system to infer global wildfire carbon emissions from satellite retrievals of carbon monoxide, investigated the spatial and temporal trends and driving forces of global wildfire CO2 emissions from 2000-2019. Their study suggests that the absence of a rapid, contemporary decline in global wildfire ...
