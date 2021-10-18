Tsinghua SIGS developed satellite-based carbon emission inversion techniques to investigate the driving forces of global wildfire emission trends (Di lunedì 18 ottobre 2021) SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Zheng Bo's team at the Institute of Environment and Ecology, Tsinghua Shenzhen International Graduate School (SIGS), has developed a novel atmospheric inversion system to infer global wildfire carbon emissions from satellite retrievals of carbon monoxide, investigated the spatial and temporal trends and driving forces of global wildfire CO2 emissions from 2000-2019. Their study suggests that the absence of a rapid, contemporary decline in global wildfire ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Zheng Bo's team at the Institute of Environment and Ecology, Tsinghua Shenzhen International Graduate School (SIGS), has developed a novel atmospheric inversion system to infer global wildfire carbon emissions from satellite retrievals of carbon monoxide, investigated the spatial and temporal trends and driving forces of global wildfire CO2 emissions from 2000-2019. Their study suggests that the absence of a rapid, contemporary decline in global wildfire ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Tsinghua SIGSCovid oggi Piemonte, 105 contagi: bollettino 17 ottobre Lifestyleblog
Tsinghua SIGSSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Tsinghua SIGS