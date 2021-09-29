MC2 Therapeutics' clinical research to be presented in four poster presentations at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology conference - EADV 2021 (Di mercoledì 29 settembre 2021) COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/
clinical research conducted by MC2 Therapeutics, a Danish commercial-stage pharmaceutical company developing a new standard within therapies for autoimmune and chronic inflammatory conditions, is to be presented in four poster presentations at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology conference - EADV 2021 – which is being held virtually September 29th to October 2nd, 2021. Earlier this year, MC2 Therapeutics entered a partnership with Almirall S.A. (ALM), a global biopharmaceutical company, granting Almirall exclusive ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
EPI Health and MC2 Therapeutics announces U.S. Launch of Wynzora® Cream for Plaque Psoriasis (calcipotriene and betamethasone dipropionate w/w 0.005%/0.064%...and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - EPI Health and MC2 Therapeutics, announced today commercial availability in the United States of Wynzora® Cream (calcipotriene and ...
Almirall and MC2 Therapeutics announce completion of decentralized procedure in Europe for the topical treatment of mild to moderate psoriasis vulgaris ...The successful completion of a decentralized procedure is the final step before national marketing authorizations can be granted by the European countries - MC2 Therapeutics has granted Almirall exclusive European rights to commercialize this topical treatment of mild to moderate psoriasis vulgaris in adults BARCELONA, Spain and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, July ...
