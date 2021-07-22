Happify Launches the First Prescription Digital Therapeutics to Treat Both MDD and GAD

(Di giovedì 22 luglio 2021) NEW YORK-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Health , a global software - enabled healthcare platform, today ... It is accessible via smartphone or computer, and teaches patients new skills and habits to take ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Happify Launches

Continua a leggerethe First Prescription Digital Therapeutics to Treat Both MDD and GAD Business Wire Business Wire - 22 Luglio 2021 Ensemble is the first transdiagnostic PDT for ...Continua a leggerethe First Prescription Digital Therapeutics to Treat Both MDD and GAD Business Wire Business Wire - 22 Luglio 2021 Ensemble is the first transdiagnostic PDT for ...