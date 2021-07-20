XCMG Ships 972 Units of Construction Machinery Equipment to South America (Di martedì 20 luglio 2021) LIANYUNGANG, China, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Leading Construction Machinery manufacturer XCMG (000425.SZ) sends off 972 Units of Construction Machinery products to customers in South America via COSCO Shipping on July 20 from Lianyungang, China. XCMG's batch delivery including excavators, loaders, graders, among others, were loaded in 935 containers, marking the single largest overseas shipment in five years and the second largest since the V58 Project in 2011. "The delivery event in partnership with COSCO Shipping is of great ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Techking Custom - made Tires Come to Full Play in Australia, Well Recognized by Rio Tinto and XCMG... XCMG XC958 high - end loaders arrived at Karratha, Western Australia in mid - January and began to transport ores to cargo ships for the purchaser Rio Tinto. In order to gather up user feedback on ...
