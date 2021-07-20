Incontra Seer, la nuova leggenda di Apex in Storie di Frontiera – ...Ecovacs Deebot N8+ : Pulizia completa ed automatica della casaLa Salute di Livenza : Corpo di un uomo è stato trovato in un canaleUomini e Donne : Per Ida Platano è sempre stato tutto vero e ...Jesolana, morto in un incidente Tiziano Masiero : aveva 23 anniFederico Chiesa scatenato... il video in discotecaIl bikini fluo di Elisabetta Canalis fa impazzire i fanCome trovare le immagini dei prodotti per il negozio eCommerceVIVI IL BRIVIDO DELLA PISTA IN CODEMASTERS(R) F1(R) 2021, CHE DEBUTTA ...Irina Shayk in piazza per festeggiare Euro 2020... nessuno la ...Ultime Blog

XCMG Ships 972 Units of Construction Machinery Equipment to South America

LIANYUNGANG, China, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --  Leading Construction Machinery manufacturer XCMG ...

zazoom
Commenta
XCMG Ships 972 Units of Construction Machinery Equipment to South America (Di martedì 20 luglio 2021) LIANYUNGANG, China, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/

  Leading Construction Machinery manufacturer XCMG (000425.SZ) sends off 972 Units of Construction Machinery products to customers in South America via COSCO Shipping on July 20 from Lianyungang, China. XCMG's batch delivery including excavators, loaders, graders, among others, were loaded in 935 containers, marking the single largest overseas shipment in five years and the second largest since the V58 Project in 2011. "The delivery event in partnership with COSCO Shipping is of great ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : XCMG Ships

Techking Custom - made Tires Come to Full Play in Australia, Well Recognized by Rio Tinto and XCMG

... XCMG XC958 high - end loaders arrived at Karratha, Western Australia in mid - January and began to transport ores to cargo ships for the purchaser Rio Tinto. In order to gather up user feedback on ...

Techking Custom - made Tires Come to Full Play in Australia, Well Recognized by Rio Tinto and XCMG

... XCMG XC958 high - end loaders arrived at Karratha, Western Australia in mid - January and began to transport ores to cargo ships for the purchaser Rio Tinto. In order to gather up user feedback on ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : XCMG Ships
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : XCMG Ships XCMG Ships Units Construction Machinery