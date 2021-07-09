Pass esplosivi di Red Dead Online pensati per i banditiLewis Hamilton e Max Verstappen in testa al gruppo - Rivelate le ...Trasloco economico e senza stress: la guidaLa Malattia segreta di Raffaella Carrà : la confessione di Milly ...Denise Pipitone : interrogato per ore l'ex fidanzato di Jessica ...Massimo Cacciari contro Renzi e Letta : Gli ha umiliati!ELECTRONIC ARTS ANNUNCIA “RIPPLE EFFECT STUDIOS”, PRECEDENTEMENTE ...Red Dead Online : Sporcati le mani per arricchirti in una serie di ...Come scegliere le scarpe giusteItalia in finale Euro2020 : Piazza del Popolo tinta di azzurroUltime Blog

Totem Films Boards Patricia Mazuy's 'Bowling Saturne' EXCLUSIVE

Totem Films
Totem Films has boarded "Bowling Saturne," the latest film from celebrated French director Patricia ...

Totem Films Boards Patricia Mazuy’s ‘Bowling Saturne’ (EXCLUSIVE) (Di venerdì 9 luglio 2021) Totem Films has boarded “Bowling Saturne,” the latest film from celebrated French director Patricia Mazuy. The pic, which is now in post-production, is produced by Patrick Sobelman (Agat Films & Cie, Ex Nihilo). The cast includes Arieh Worthalter, Achille Reggiani, Y Lan Lucas and Leila Muse. “Bowling Saturne” follows police officer Guillaume, who inherits his family’s bowling business following his father’s death. He decides to give it to his troubled half-brother, Armand, but Guillaume is later distracted from his work in investigating a series of murders by his sibling’s unusual management of the business along ...
Totem Films Adds 'Erasing Frank' To Cannes Lineup

Paris - based international sales and production company Totem Films has added Gábor Fabricius' "Erasing Frank" to its Cannes market lineup. Set in 1983, behind the Iron Curtain of Eastern Europe in Budapest, the film follows Frank, the charismatic singer ...

Scott Rudin Accuser Believes He Was Targeted After Coming Forward: 'There Is a Cost to Speaking the Truth'

... and it is not a cost that should be borne by those who are lowest on the totem pole. This is not a ... pointing to films like "The Devil Wears Prada" and characters like Ari Gold in "Entourage." The ...
