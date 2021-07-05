Mattarella urges sustainable migrant reception (Di lunedì 5 luglio 2021) ...want this Europe of our to continue to ensure prosperity and wellbeing we must equip ourselves with a strategy for reception - sustainable but concrete - in line with the complex challenges of today",...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Mattarella urges sustainable migrant receptionMattarella said the global challenges demanded the presence of the EU "in line with its responsibilities". .
