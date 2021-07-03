Evoluzione e Prospettive del Fintech in ItaliaPosizioni Aperte : un ottimo strumento per la tua ricerca di lavoro Pressione bassa: consigli e rimedi per affrontare l’estateLe startup innovative: cosa sono, regime e attivitàAl Bano Carrisi : l'ultimo doloroso stop a Budapest Covid- 19 Variante Delta : Il contagio avviene in 5-10 secondiOmicidio di Chiara Gualzetti : La ragazza trovata morta a Monteveglio ...Smart home, il mercato italiano oltre il miliardo nel 2023Corea del Nord : preoccupazione per la salute di Kim Jong-unCovid-19, Sileri : Bisogna correre con le seconde dosi di vaccinoUltime Blog

'The Tomorrow War' Director Chris McKay on Selling the Film to Amazon and His Hopes to Make 'Nightwing'

‘The Tomorrow
While it's not uncommon for an animation Director to Make the leap into live-action Filmmaking, it is ...

While it's not uncommon for an animation Director to Make the leap into live-action Filmmaking, it is rather rare for that first at bat to be a massive sci-fi blockbuster that isn't based on any pre-existing properties. That's the opportunity presented to Chris McKay, who transitioned from directing nearly four dozen episodes of "Robot Chicken" and the 2017 animated feature "The Lego Batman Movie" to helming "The Tomorrow War," a time traveling alien invasion thriller starring Chris Pratt, J.K. Simmons, Sam Richardson and Yvonne Strahovski that is currently streaming on ...
