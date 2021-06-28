Cannes Director Stephan Komandarev Wraps Production on Doc ‘Life From Life’ EXCLUSIVE

(Di lunedì 28 giugno 2021) Bulgarian helmer, whose critically acclaimed feature “Directions” played in’ Un Certain Regard sidebar, has wrappedon the documentary feature “LifeLife,” theannounced this week during the Thessaloniki Documentary Festival. The film explores the hurdles facing organ transplant recipients in Bulgaria, once among Eastern Europe’s leaders in the medical procedure, but now ranking last on the continent for the number of transplants performed.said the inspiration for “LifeLife” came while ...

Advertising

hotwire_IT : Iniziano oggi i @Cannes_Lions: in giuria anche la nostra Managing Director Beatrice Agostinacchio per valutare le c… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Cannes Director

Cinefilos.it

Spread the love TheFilm Festival will close its 74th edition with "OSS 117: From Africa With Love," the third ... The movie is directed by Nicolas Bedos, the popular Frenchwhose last ...Come ci spiega Giovanni Iovino, Global CreativeCotril, "il taglio lungo scalato è ideale ...ed ecco come indossarlo in questa stagione LEGGI ORA Nanni Moretti c'è! Il Festival di2021 ...È stata annunciata la squadra di illustri professionisti che accompagneranno il presidente di giuria, Spike Lee, nella lunga e importante avventura di premiare i film del concorso ufficiale del Festiv ...ROME, JUN 22 - Italy's Marco Bellocchio is to to get a career Palme d'Or at this year's Cannes FIlm Festivakl on July 6-17, organizers said Tuesday, joining Jodie Foster as this year's two recipients ...