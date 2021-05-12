The Sunhak Peace Prize Committee is accepting nominations for the 5th Sunhak Peace Prize (Di mercoledì 12 maggio 2021) - nominations may be submitted up until July 31, 2021 SEOUL, South Korea, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/
The Sunhak Peace Prize honors distinguished individuals or organizations that have contributed significantly to Peace and to the welfare of future generations. In particular, the Committee considers three core areas of accomplishment in the evaluation of candidates: Sustainable Human Development, Conflict Resolution, and Ecological Conservation. Sunhak laureates are selected biannually by an international Committee, and receive an award in the amount of $1,000,000. Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon founded the Sunhak
