Matrix Service Company Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

(Di martedì 11 maggio 2021) TULSA, Okla., May 10,(GLOBE NEWSWIRE)(Nasdaq: MTRX), a leading contractor to the energy and industrial markets across North America, today reported financialfor itsof. Key highlights:revenue of $148.3 million was negatively affected by continued market disruptions caused by the ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Matrix Service

Info Motori

TULSA, Okla., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)Company (Nasdaq: MTRX), a leading contractor to the energy and industrial markets across North America, today reported financial results for its third quarter of fiscal 2021. Key ...... cerchi in lega da 17" e ?koda Connect con chiamata automatica di emergenza eproattivo. La ... la dotazione di serie aggiunge anche i gruppi ottici anteriori in tecnologiaLED.Il sistema di tariffazione convergente (Converged Charging System, CCS) 5G di MATRIXX raggiunge una nuova pietra miliare in termini di prestazioni, realizzando 200 mila transazioni al secondo (Transac ...Più prestazioni e sicurezza per le reti fixed wireless a banda larga multi-Gigabit con cnMatrix TX, tecnologia di switching di Cambium Networks ...