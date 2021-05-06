Dar Al Arkan reveals exclusive villas in Shams Ar Riyadh designed by ELIE SAAB setting new standards for premium living (Di giovedì 6 maggio 2021) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/
In a unique collaboration, Dar Al Arkan, the leading real estate company in Saudi Arabia, is introducing exclusive co-branded villas with global designer ELIE SAAB to be part of the Kingdom's Shams Ar Riyadh project. Reflecting the sophisticated elegance and exceptional detailing that ELIE SAAB is recognised for in the haute couture world, the villas have the ELIE SAAB signature style with exquisite designs, setting a new standard for modern luxury living in the Kingdom. The world-renowned designer will provide the creative guidance and curate the refined design elements that ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Versace Home to create the stunning interiors for new Dar Al Arkan luxury villas in Shams Ar Riyadh Project
Dar Al Arkan moves actively to spread Saudi Arabian brands overseas and start works on Sidra - the first of its kind vacation and 2nd homes project in Bosnia
Versace Home to create the stunning interiors for new Dar Al Arkan luxury villas in Shams Ar Riyadh Project
Dar Al Arkan moves actively to spread Saudi Arabian brands overseas and start works on Sidra, the first of its kind vacation and 2nd homes ...A SR500,000,000 project, the biggest real estate project in the history of Bosnia. RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Dar Al Arkan, the leading real estate development company in Saudi Arabia, has released its SR500,000,000 new luxury vacation and housing development in Bosnia for sale. The project offers the ...
intesa con dar al-arkan: Arabia Saudita: Roberto Cavalli firmerà le residenze di lusso Mirabilia Fashion Magazine
