Taaleri has completed the sale of its wealth management operations to Aktia and recognises a capital gain of approximately EUR 110 million

TAALERI PLC                STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE                30 APRIL 2021 AT 17:25 (EEST) Taaleri has completed the sale of its wealth management operations to Aktia an d recognises a capital gain of approximately EUR 110 million Taaleri Plc has today completed the sale of its wealth ...

Change in Taaleri's Executive Management Team

Taaleri has two business segments: Private Asset Management and Strategic Investments. Private Asset Management consists of renewable energy, real estate, bioindustry and infrastructure businesses. ...
Aktia and Taaleri have closed the transaction regarding the wealth management operations of Taaleri and Aktia has directed a share issue to Taaleri

Aktia Bank PlcStock Exchange Release30 April 2021 at 5.25 p.m. Aktia and Taaleri have closed the transaction regarding the wealth management operations of Taaleri and Aktia has directed a share issue ...
