Precision NanoSystems Announces New Cell Therapy Reagent for Lipid Nanoparticle -based mRNA Delivery to T Cells (Di martedì 20 aprile 2021)
Precision NanoSystems (PNI), a global leader in innovative solutions for genetic medicine development, today launched the GenVoy-ILM™ T Cell Kit for mRNA to enable Lipid Nanoparticle (LNP)-based ex vivo gene transfer. Scientists can now use mRNA-LNP to efficiently and reproducibly generate high yields of engineered primary human T Cells using a simple workflow. The GenVoy-ILM T Cell Kit for mRNA uses LNP designed to exploit endogenous uptake pathways to efficiently deliver mRNA into activated human primary T Cells to mediate titratable, uniform protein expression levels with high Cell viability. The ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
