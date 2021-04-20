22 APRILE - GIORNATA MONDIALE DELLA TERRA: I MITICI SUPER TELE E ...Huawei Band 6 arriva in ItaliaBIG (festival brasiliano gioco indipendente) al via l'evento 2021Sony annuncia un obiettivo super grandangolare apertura FE 14mm F1.8 ...Cugino Itt : muore Felix Silla de La famiglia AddamsGabriel Garko : basta bugie su di me, dall'ares-gate al mio coming ...Maurizio Cerrato ucciso per un parcheggio a Torre AnnunziataVaccino Johnson & Johnson : Atteso il parere dell'EmaNdrangheta : 53 arresti, blitz contro la cosca PesceCome ottenere e perchè richiedere un prestito personale

Precision NanoSystems Announces New Cell Therapy Reagent for Lipid Nanoparticle -based mRNA Delivery to T Cells

- VANCOUVER, BC, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision NanoSystems (PNI), a global leader in ...

Precision NanoSystems (PNI), a global leader in innovative solutions for genetic medicine development, today launched the GenVoy-ILM™ T Cell Kit for mRNA to enable Lipid Nanoparticle (LNP)-based ex vivo gene transfer. Scientists can now use mRNA-LNP to efficiently and reproducibly generate high yields of engineered primary human T Cells using a simple workflow. The GenVoy-ILM T Cell Kit for mRNA uses LNP designed to exploit endogenous uptake pathways to efficiently deliver mRNA into activated human primary T Cells to mediate titratable, uniform protein expression levels with high Cell viability. The ...
