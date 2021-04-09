Thor: Love and Thunder, dopo Thor grasso Chris Hemsworth è al top della forma (VIDEO) (Di venerdì 9 aprile 2021) Una forma fisica strabiliante per Chris Hemsworth che si lascia alle spalle Thor grasso mostrando il duro allenamento per Thor: Love and Thunder. Avengers: Endgame ci ha abituato alla visione di un Thor grasso e trasandato a cui presto diremo addio. Dal set australiano di Thor: Love and Thunder arriva un nuovo VIDEO che mostra la star Chris Hemsworth in forma smagliante e muscoli in evidenza. nonostante un allenamento estenuante, Chris Hemsworth sembra essersi divertito a rimettersi in ... Leggi su movieplayer (Di venerdì 9 aprile 2021) Unafisica strabiliante perche si lascia alle spallemostrando il duro allenamento perand. Avengers: Endgame ci ha abituato alla visione di une trasandato a cui presto diremo addio. Dal set australiano diandarriva un nuovoche mostra la starinsmagliante e muscoli in evidenza. nonostante un allenamento estenuante,sembra essersi divertito a rimettersi in ...

Advertising

gannvogh : @saaraobrien love u mi spiace per thor ragnarok che me lo ha chiesto tipo due volte e ho votato a favore sua solo una :( - lashepherd_ : RT @gsluv4mxn_: e comunque se dopo tutto il workout che fa, in thor love and thunder non me lo fanno vedere senza maglia almeno 2 volte tir… - ironairis : RT @gsluv4mxn_: e comunque se dopo tutto il workout che fa, in thor love and thunder non me lo fanno vedere senza maglia almeno 2 volte tir… - GianlucaOdinson : Thor: Love and Thunder, vedremo un Dio del Tuono 'più in forma e più forte che mai' - - paynoirwinxx : RT @gsluv4mxn_: e comunque se dopo tutto il workout che fa, in thor love and thunder non me lo fanno vedere senza maglia almeno 2 volte tir… -