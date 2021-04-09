Thor: Love and Thunder, dopo Thor grasso Chris Hemsworth è al top della forma (VIDEO) (Di venerdì 9 aprile 2021) Una forma fisica strabiliante per Chris Hemsworth che si lascia alle spalle Thor grasso mostrando il duro allenamento per Thor: Love and Thunder. Avengers: Endgame ci ha abituato alla visione di un Thor grasso e trasandato a cui presto diremo addio. Dal set australiano di Thor: Love and Thunder arriva un nuovo VIDEO che mostra la star Chris Hemsworth in forma smagliante e muscoli in evidenza. nonostante un allenamento estenuante, Chris Hemsworth sembra essersi divertito a rimettersi in ...Leggi su movieplayer
Advertising
gannvogh : @saaraobrien love u mi spiace per thor ragnarok che me lo ha chiesto tipo due volte e ho votato a favore sua solo una :( - lashepherd_ : RT @gsluv4mxn_: e comunque se dopo tutto il workout che fa, in thor love and thunder non me lo fanno vedere senza maglia almeno 2 volte tir… - ironairis : RT @gsluv4mxn_: e comunque se dopo tutto il workout che fa, in thor love and thunder non me lo fanno vedere senza maglia almeno 2 volte tir… - GianlucaOdinson : Thor: Love and Thunder, vedremo un Dio del Tuono 'più in forma e più forte che mai' - - paynoirwinxx : RT @gsluv4mxn_: e comunque se dopo tutto il workout che fa, in thor love and thunder non me lo fanno vedere senza maglia almeno 2 volte tir… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Thor Love
Thor: Love and Thunder, dopo Thor grasso Chris Hemsworth è al top della forma (VIDEO)Avengers: Endgame ci ha abituato alla visione di un Thor grasso e trasandato a cui presto diremo addio. Dal set australiano di Thor: Love and Thunder arriva un nuovo video che mostra la star Chris Hemsworth in forma smagliante e muscoli in evidenza. nonostante un allenamento estenuante, Chris Hemsworth sembra essersi ...
The Tomorrow War: Chris Pratt annuncia la data d'uscita del nuovo action - movie di Amazon StudiosGli ultimi progetti a cui ha preso parte sono 'The Tomorrow War', 'Guardiani della Galassia 3' (2023), 'Jurassic Park: Dominion' (2022) e ' Thor: Love and Thunder ' (2022).
Thor: Love and Thunder, dopo Thor grasso Chris Hemsworth è al top della forma (VIDEO) Movieplayer.it
Thor: Love and Thunder, dopo Thor grasso Chris Hemsworth è al top della forma (VIDEO)Una forma fisica strabiliante per Chris Hemsworth che si lascia alle spalle Thor grasso mostrando il duro allenamento per Thor: Love and Thunder. Avengers: Endgame ci ha abituato alla visione di un Th ...
Thor: Love and Thunder, Taika Waititi: 'Ecco come ho convinto Marvel a puntare su di me'Il regista di Thor: Love and Thunder Taika Waititi ha spiegato la tattica utilizzata per convincere Marvel a credere in lui ...
Thor LoveSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Thor Love