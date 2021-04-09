Knockout City Cross Play Beta InfographicGWENT arriva su Mac con Apple M1É morto il Principe Filippo : Ci ha lasciati all’età di 99 anniEsports che passione!Mi Academy App più ricca con contenuti di training per AndroidCiro Priello ha vinto LOL – Chi ride è fuori : 100.000 euro devoluto ...Sabrina Soster ai domiciliari: Adesso lo sfratto esecutivo... ...LG: AGGIORNAMENTI ANDROID ANCORA PER TRE ANNIGTA Online - veicolo in regaloApex Legends: modificatori di playlist mai visti prima nell'evento ...

CGTN presents The War in the Shadows -- new documentary on fighting terrorism in Xinjiang

BEIJING, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from CCTV+: Multiple platforms of China Media Group on ...

zazoom
Commenta
CGTN presents "The War in the Shadows" -- new documentary on fighting terrorism in Xinjiang (Di venerdì 9 aprile 2021) BEIJING, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/

A report from CCTV+: Multiple platforms of China Media Group on Friday started airing "The War in the Shadows," the last episode of a tetralogy produced by China Global Television Network (CGTN) chronicling the fight against terrorism in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. It portrays the plight of Xinjiang residents living through the aftermath of terrorism in the region, unveiling the inside stories behind decades of struggle. "The war in the Shadows: Challenges of fighting terrorism in Xinjiang" - exposes the extremist thinking and the challenges facing China's efforts to tackle terrorism inside and outside of Xinjiang. The ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : CGTN presents

CGTN: Spring Festival Gala: A feast for the eyes on the eve of the Chinese New Year

Joined by reporters from Beijing and Los Angeles, CGTN presents a vox pop to show what two peoples think about the two cultural symbols of the two countries. Foreigner amazed by past Spring Festival ...

CGTN: Spring Festival Gala: A feast for the eyes on the eve of the Chinese New Year

Joined by reporters from Beijing and Los Angeles, CGTN presents a vox pop to show what two peoples think about the two cultural symbols of the two countries. Foreigner amazed by past Spring Festival ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CGTN presents
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : CGTN presents CGTN presents Shadows documentary fighting